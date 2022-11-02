Jennifer Lawrence Will No Longer Play Elizabeth Holmes Because Amanda Seyfried Already Did It

If you've been waiting to see Jennifer Lawrence don Elizabeth Holmes' black turtleneck, it sounds like you're out of luck. The actress is no longer set to play the Theranos fraudster in Adam McKay's "Bad Blood," according to The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan. The writer revealed as much in a tweet today after sharing his NYT profile about the "Don't Look Up" actress.

According to Buchanan, Lawrence had a change of heart about taking the role after witnessing Amanda Seyfried's Emmy-winning performance as the biotech star turned convicted criminal in Hulu's series "The Dropout." In a move that's rare in the era of competing true crime retellings, Lawrence conceded that her turn as Holmes wasn't needed after all. "I thought she was terrific," Buchanan quotes her as saying. "I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it."

It's unclear as of publication time whether or not "Bad Blood" will move forward without Lawrence, who was cast in the role way back in 2016. In January, "Don't Look Up" writer-producer McKay told Insider that Lawrence was practicing voice work for the role, but it didn't sound like the project was nearing production at that point. "She's about to have a baby so I'm not going to bug her right now but she's born to play that role," McKay told the outlet. He said he hadn't heard the actor's version of Holmes' voice — which both "The Dropout" and HBO's documentary "The Inventor" posit she purposely deepened – but that "she's been working on it."