Dead To Me Season 3 Trailer: Jen And Judy Reunite To Commit Even More Crimes

"Dead To Me," the adventures of an uptight widow and her free-spirited friend, is officially coming to an end. The hit Netflix dramedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini is set to air its third and final season this fall, which promises to go out with a bang that suits the dynamic duo at its center.

The series follows the friendship of Jen Harding (Applegate) and Judy Hale (Cardellini), two women who meet while attending a grief support group. But unbeknownst to Jen, Judy is the hit-and-run driver who killed her husband. Though their personalities initially clash, the two grow closer over time, and eventually, Jen invites Judy to move in with her. And thus begins a domino effect that sees the women wrapped up in a dangerous saga of crime.

By the season 2 finale, the duo had come completely full circle — with another car accident to cap off their karmic cycle. After murdering his twin brother Steve (James Marsden), the pair were struck by a drunk-driving Ben (also James Marsden). Thankfully, the third season picks up immediately after the accident and shows that the two women have survived — though Jen is confined to a neck brace. That turns out to be the least of their worries though, as the FBI has arrived to poke around in Steve's murder case. There's only one logical next step for Jen and Judy to take, of course — it's time to commit even more crimes.