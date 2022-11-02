Why Mycroft's Absence From Enola Holmes 2 Is A Secret Blessing To Director Harry Bradbeer

Like his brother Sherlock, no two versions of Mycroft Holmes are exactly the same, though there are certain qualities that tend to carry over from one iteration to the next. Mycroft is typically as good if not better than his sibling at the art of deduction, but uses his skills very differently. With Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock, Stephen Fry's take on Mycroft in Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" films is a rather eccentric fellow (the kind who strolls around his home naked on a whim). Mark Gatiss, on the other hand, portrays Mycroft as a cold and detached Cabinet official tasked with keeping his borderline sociopathic brother in line on the series "Sherlock."

Likewise, in "Enola Holmes," Mycroft (Sam Claflin) is as tightly-wounded as his mustache is neatly trimmed. He doesn't care at all for his younger sister Enola's (Millie Bobby Brown) independent attitude and insists she attend a finishing school for teen girls after their mother abruptly vanishes. By the end of the film, his far more laid-back brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) agrees to serve as Enola's guardian in Mycroft's place. Is that why Claflin didn't return for the fast-approaching sequel, "Enola Homes 2"?

Harry Bradbeer, who's back at the helm for the sequel after directing Enola's first screen outing, shed some light on the matter in a recent interview with Collider. Claflin, it turns out, was merely a little too busy with other projects by the time "Enola Holmes 2" was slated to begin filming to reprise his role. "We were very sorry that Sam couldn't be in this one," Bradbeer explained, adding that if "Enola Holmes 3" were to happen "we would love to have him back. But that was just the practicalities of life."

Fortunately, there was an upside to the situation.