Dead Boy Detectives: Everything We Know So Far About The HBO Max Series
Neil Gaiman is on a roll these days, with his characters appearing in "Doom Patrol" on HBO Max and the Netflix adaptation of "The Sandman" both garnering audience and critical acclaim. News regarding the upcoming "Doom Patrol" spin-off "Dead Boy Detectives" just keeps on rolling, and it's high time that we finally put on our research caps to wrangle as much information as possible regarding the new series based on the comics of the same name from DC, as well as "The Sandman" universe.
Created by Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the titular Dead Boy Detectives first appeared in live-action during season 3 of "Doom Patrol," but now these supernatural sleuths are ready to take the reigns on their own story. We're still a ways away from actually getting to see "Dead Boy Detectives" on the small screen, but here's everything we know so far.
When and where to watch Dead Boy Detectives
HBO Max first ordered the eight-episode series back in April, so it'll be a while until we have an anticipated release date. With casting announcements continuing to roll out, it's safe to assume that the series is set to begin shooting soon (if it hasn't begun already). Warner Bros. is pretty consistent on turnaround time on their series, so compared to the "Dead Boy Detectives" parent show, "Doom Patrol," we're likely looking at either a late summer or early fall release in 2023.
Don't quote me on that, though. I'm merely speculating.
What Dead Boy Detectives will be about
The "Dead Boy Detectives" are characters that have popped up in the DC comics of Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. Rather than cross over into the afterlife, the duo stays on Earth to become detectives and investigate crimes involving the supernatural. They're meant to be a paranormal take on familiar children detectives of media like The Hardy Boys, Nancy Drew, and by the transitive property, The Venture Bros.
Not a lot of information has been made available regarding the plot of "Dead Boy Detectives," but here's what HBO Max had to say about the series in its official description:
"It's a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace. So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid."
Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant portrayed Payne and Rowland in the third season of "Doom Patrol," which also features their medium companion Crystal Palace, portrayed by Madalyn Horcher. The trio has been recast for the "Dead Boy Detectives" series. "I've been obsessed with this comic for a long time, so it's a true passion project," co-showrunner Steve Yockey told Variety. "The result is going to be really dark fun."
What we know about the Dead Boy Detectives cast and crew
Newcomer George Rexstrew has been cast to play Edwin Payne with "The Lodge" and "Fate: the Winx Saga" star Jayden Revri playing Charles Rowland. Their living partner in crime, Crystal Palace, is being played by relative newcomer Kassius Nelson. "Dead to Me" star Max Jenkins and Caitlin Reily of "Hacks," "Loot," and your TikTok For You Page have been cast as "foul-mouthed dandelion sprites" named Litty and Kingham, who are said to be "a rude annoyance to the Dead Boys," per Variety. Additional casting includes Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse (reprising her role from the "Dead Patrol" episode of "Doom Patrol"), Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, and Jenn Lyon as Esther. "The White Lotus" and "Euphoria" star Lukas Gage will play the recurring role of the Cat King, taking over from Alexander Calvert on "Doom Patrol."
The pilot for "Dead Boy Detectives" was written by Steve Yockey ("The Flight Attendant") who is also executive producing and co-showrunning with Beth Schwartz. Jeremy Carver also executive produces along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions. Lee Toland Krieger ("The Age of Adaline") directed and executive produced the pilot, with David Madden also executive producing the pilot. The show comes from Warner Bros. Television and is under Yockey, Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Krieger's overall deals with the studio.