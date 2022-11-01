Dead Boy Detectives: Everything We Know So Far About The HBO Max Series

Neil Gaiman is on a roll these days, with his characters appearing in "Doom Patrol" on HBO Max and the Netflix adaptation of "The Sandman" both garnering audience and critical acclaim. News regarding the upcoming "Doom Patrol" spin-off "Dead Boy Detectives" just keeps on rolling, and it's high time that we finally put on our research caps to wrangle as much information as possible regarding the new series based on the comics of the same name from DC, as well as "The Sandman" universe.

Created by Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the titular Dead Boy Detectives first appeared in live-action during season 3 of "Doom Patrol," but now these supernatural sleuths are ready to take the reigns on their own story. We're still a ways away from actually getting to see "Dead Boy Detectives" on the small screen, but here's everything we know so far.