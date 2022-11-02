Spirited Trailer: Will Ferrell And Ryan Reynolds Get Into The Christmas (Carol) Spirit
Oh hey, Merry Christmas! I feel comfortable saying that since every store has had decorations up since the beginning of October. Today we have a new trailer for the upcoming Apple Original Film "Spirited" starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. The latest look at the remake (sort of) of the Christmas classic "A Christmas Carol" was teased on Twitter yesterday by Reynolds, Ferrell and a very special guest, and it's pretty great.
The rumors stop here. Will and I did NOT lip sync our dancing in Spirited. Tomorrowâ€™s trailer will settle it. pic.twitter.com/j9O1SCEH7f
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2022
Though it's certainly not the same story, the first trailer for the musical movie did give a nod to one of the best takes on "A Christmas Carol," which is Bill Murray's "Scrooged" with the dancing Christmas show scene. This time around, however, the guy the ghosts choose to haunt and force to reexamine his life isn't quite the same as, say, Mr. Magoo, Michael Caine in "The Muppet Christmas Carol," or Murray's Frank Cross, or any of the others. This one — Clint Briggs, played by Reynolds — does a little switcharoo and makes a certain ghost (Ferrell) examine himself.
Watch the Spirited trailer
Here is the synopsis for the new film:
Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, "A Christmas Carol" is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.
Directing "Spirited" is Sean Anders ("Daddy's Home," "Instant Family") who wrote the script with John Morris. The music comes to us from Oscar-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") with Chloe Arnold ("The Late Late Show with James Corden") providing choreography.
Also starring are Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippet, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock.
"Spirited" will hit theaters on November 11, 2022 and begin streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022.