Will There Be A Fate: The Winx Saga Season 3 On Netflix?

For better or worse, Hollywood's nostalgia-mining tendencies come for us all. For fans of the Nickelodeon animated series "Winx Club," this was both a blessing and a curse: when the Netflix adaptation "Fate: The Winx Saga" arrived in 2021, it brought the beloved faeries back to screens. But it also received a very mixed reception.

Like so many of the gritty live-action adaptations being forced down our throats, "Fate: The Winx Saga" was after an entirely new audience. Rather than emulating the source material, this series targets older teens, shedding colorful whimsy for a dark fantasy aesthetic. Between the entirely new vibe and the many altered/missing characters, not all fans were pleased when the series first arrived. But this September, the sophomore season brought along some reason for hope. With its second outing, "Fate: The Winx Saga" seemed to incorporate much of that fan feedback — adding in some sorely missed characters and delving deeper into the magical world.

In case you're not familiar, the series tells the coming-of-age story of Bloom (Abigail Cowen), a fairy raised by human parents who enrolls at a magical boarding school. There, she crosses paths with and befriends a group of faeries who must band together when others of their kind start to go missing. "The Vampire Diaries" alum Brian Young served as showrunner and the cast included Eve Best, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier among many others.

Unfortunately, the short answer to the question in the headline is no.