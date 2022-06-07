Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Teaser: It's Time To Bloom

The teaser trailer focuses on Terra (Eliot Salt), an earth fairy who can be seen collecting plant samples beyond the Barrier at Alfea, the school of magic for both Fairies and Specialists (an equivalent to Brakebills in "The Magicians," if you will). While season 1 of the show mentioned Flora as Terra's cousin in passing, fans were pretty disappointed by the former's absence at Alfea. Season 2 could very well be making this happen.

While both Terra and Flora are earth fairies, Terra's abilities, as seen in the show, rely more on using vines for defense and offense purposes, while Flora can be seen making flowers bloom in the teaser. In the animated show, Flora can use the Earth's energy to her favor during battles, such as using flower and pollen blasts to attack or distract an enemy.

Season 1 of "Fate: The Winx Saga" laid the groundwork for the show's world, introducing viewers to types of fairies, various realms, and primary antagonists such as the Blood Witches and the Burned Ones. The second season will most likely be focusing on the rapid changes that Alfea has undergone after the sudden shift in leadership (Rosalind takes over leadership of the school, ousting Farah Dowling, and Andreas seems to be alive).

The next installment of the YA fantasy series will see Abigail Cowen reprise her role as Bloom, with Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Eva Birthistle, Eve Best, and Lesley Sharp also returning to their respective roles.

Season 2 of "Fate: The Winx Saga" is expected to have a fall 2022 release, and will be available for streaming on Netflix.