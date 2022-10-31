Why Alejandro Inarritu Considers Bardo The 'Most Challenging Filmmaking' Of His Career

Two-time Best Director winner Alejandro González Iñárritu has spent a lot of time on the press tours for his last few films telling stories about the extreme challenges of making them. Whether it was crafting the one-take look of "Birdman of (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" or the brutal weather conditions making "The Revenant," the lengths to which he will go to push his directorial style further seemingly knows no bounds. Some find this self-congratulatory and annoying; some find it wondrous. I am someone who may not love — or even like — everything he does, but that doesn't change the fact that there will be moments of inventive visual beauty I can't help but marvel at when I see them.

Well, Iñárritu is back on the press trail for his latest film, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," and once again, the talk about how hard it was to make are top of mind. The film is a thinly-veiled exploration of Iñárritu's own insecurities, ego, and emotions, following a Mexican documentary filmmaker played by Daniel Giménez Cacho. Unlike his last two films which won him Oscars, "Bardo" has not exactly been the apple of most critics' eyes, including /Film's own Marshall Shaffer. Many see it as an act of self-indulgence, and when he says things about making the film like, "You become like a doctor who is doing open-heart surgery. You cannot get emotional, you just need to be incredibly effective and pragmatic. The patient can die if you get emotional," to The Hollywood Reporter, it only feeds that feeling.

But making a film is incredibly difficult, particularly if you working on a grand scale with material directly reflecting your own life. Any artist worth their salt wants it to be perfect.