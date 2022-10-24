Bardo Trailer: Oscar Winner Alejandro González Iñárritu Is Back With A New Film For Netflix

Daniel Giménez Cacho, a talented actor who, among other roles, played the narrator in "Y Tu Mamá También" and the eponymous character in Lucrecia Martel's "Zama," will take on the role of Silverio. The supporting cast includes Griselda Siciliani ("The People Upstairs"), Ximena Lamadrid ("On The Rocks"), and newcomer Iker Solano. "Bardo" also marks a return to Spanish for the Mexican filmmaker, who hasn't made a film in his native language since 2010's "Biutiful."

"Bardo" itself certainly looks beautiful: the trailer features a gorgeous shot of Silvio walking against a dark gray sky, a surreal moment when the bag of water-dwelling axolotls he's carrying suddenly turns into a flood on the floor of a public bus, and a doubled-up shot featuring the man appraising a version of himself in the desert. The sort of striking but alienating filmmaking that made "Birdman" such a visual treat is on display here in a film that seems designed to call to mind the works of self-reflective yet mythmaking artists like Federico Fellini (a choice which, according to our review by /Film's Marshall Shaffer, doesn't quite work). Plus, the trailer uses the song "I Am The Walrus" by The Beatles, which is the quickest way to let viewers know they're in for a trip.

"Bardo" will premiere in theaters on November 4, 2022, and on Netflix on December 16, 2022.