Why Christopher Lee Was Reluctant To Voice Count Dooku In Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Exclusive]

George Lucas' "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, in this author's humble opinion, are films with strong concepts but jumbled execution. Consider, for example, Count Dooku. On paper, a morally gray Force user who comes to recognize the failings of the Jedi Order, only to succumb to the dark side, sounds fascinating. Later "Star Wars" projects would realize the character's potential after his debut in 2002's "Attack of the Clones." Yet his portrayal in Lucas' trilogy robs Dooku of much of his complexities prior to his demise at the start of its final chapter, "Revenge of the Sith."

It's only really thanks to Christopher Lee and the gravitas he brings to the role that Dooku leaves an impression at all in the prequel films. With his powerful, intimidating vocals, Lee was the rare actor who had just as much screen presence working in live-action as he did in animation. One need merely peruse his IMDb page to see that he was typically a highlight in the relatively small number of animated projects and video games he lent his voice to.

In that sense, it's no shock Lee was brought back to voice Dooku in the animated film "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." The 2008 movie was infamously composed of footage cobbled together from the original three-part premiere for the "Clone Wars" cartoon series after its distributor, Warner Bros. Pictures, dubbed it good enough for a theatrical release. (It was not.) Original Dooku voice actor Corey Burton was replaced by Lee in the film, though it wasn't because the Hammer Horror legend felt Burton's voice work was lacking. Quite the opposite, it would seem Lee was reluctant to dub him over at all.