How Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Aspired To Be Like One Of Weird Al's Songs [Exclusive]

How Weird Al Yankovic approaches parody is markedly different than how many other artists use pre-existing material for comedy. Rarely is his aim to mock the song he is reinventing, which is how most people approach parody. Sure, occasionally the two are linked, such as making fun of Kurt Cobain's mumbly vocals with "Smells Like Nirvana," but the lyrical content of his songs almost never has anything to do with the original pieces of music. The links between "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" and Don McLean's "American Pie" or "The Brady Bunch" and Men Without Hats' "Safety Dance" basically don't exist. What Weird Al is really parodying is the self-seriousness of music.

Yankovic takes the formal structure of these popular songs and changes the lyrics to make them about something silly, like food, television, or menial tasks. The musicianship displayed is still top notch, as good as any other "regular" musical artist, but his target is to make you laugh rather than have you deeply reflect on your life. From my perspective, the two are equally as fulfilling artistic expressions.

So, when it came time to make "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," the "biopic" of the master parodist starring Daniel Radcliffe, Yankovic and his director/co-writer Eric Appel looked to harness that same intention from the music and apply it to the feature film.