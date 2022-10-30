Tom Hanks Returns As David S. Pumpkins In Halloween Edition Of Saturday Night Live

"Saturday Night Live" is no stranger to bringing back — or running into the ground — popular characters and sketches. They have been doing this since the beginning of the show nearly 50 years ago. When they hit on something, they cannot resist the urge to capitalize on it.

One of those recent characters is David S. Pumpkins, portrayed by Tom Hanks. The jack-o-lantern suited figure first appeared six years ago when Hanks hosted the show for the ninth time. The character's bit is that ... he doesn't really have one. It's Tom Hanks in a wacky suit and wig, draped on either side by Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan dressed as skeletons, and they do a brief dance.

Well, the character became a massive hit, with the original sketch having 23 million views on YouTube. David S. Pumpkins returned later that same season in an episode hosted by Dwayne Johnson, and the following year, they gave the character his own Halloween special. Well, after a five year hiatus, last night saw the return of David S. Pumpkins to "Saturday Night Live."

The host of the episode was rapper Jack Harlow, so this was Hanks swooping in just to make a cameo for the show (along with "SNL" alumnus Moynihan, who also reprised his role as Drunk Uncle elsewhere in the episode). The sketch is essentially identical to the original, with a group of people on a horror-themed attraction that opens elevator doors to various scare scenes, and David S. Pumpkins keeps showing up.