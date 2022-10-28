Lupita Nyong'o Learned A Major Lesson From Her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" shows the ripple effects of grief among everyone who knew the late superhero T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Of course, it's no surprise that there were times when the grief on the page of the actors' scripts matched up with the grief they felt in real life, mourning friend, colleague, and incredible actor Chadwick Boseman after his passing in 2020.

In a virtual press conference attended by /Film's Bill Bria, actress Lupita Nyong'o spoke about the differences between her grief as Nakia and that of T'Challa's sister Shuri, and the ways in which they taught her to process her own feelings in the wake of Boseman's passing.

"I remember in the beginning, reading the script and being so envious of Letitia, because [Shuri] gets to be chaotic," Nyong'o shares with a laugh. "That's how I felt. I felt raw and wanted to express it." While trailers for the film haven't shown us exactly how Shuri responds to T'Challa's death, it's surely with a lot of pain. The tech-savvy hero-in-the-making finally got to fight alongside her brother in "Avengers: Endgame" after being kept on the sidelines in "Black Panther," a moment that Wright herself called a moment of "character growth for Shuri."