Smile Producers Turning Horror Novel Clown In A Cornfield Into A Movie

The producers behind 2022's horror hit "Smile" are wasting no time in lining up their next project. And this one has a creepy clown in it! Plus, it is coming from the same director who gave us "Tucker and Dale vs. Evil." The project in question? An adaptation of author Adam Cesare's novel "Clown in a Cornfield." It's early stages, but the pieces on the board are promising.

According to Deadline, Eli Craig has been tapped to direct the film, which is a joint venture between Protagonist and Temple Hill. Carter Blanchard, an uncredited writer on "Independence Day: Resurgence," has been tapped to pen the screenplay. "We love Eli Craig's brand of scary fun and are thrilled to be working with him on this terrifying slasher adaptation that is both timely and timeless," said Temple Hill producers in a statement. Protagonist CEO Dave Bishop, meanwhile, had this to add:

"Nostalgia driven, elevated horrors that deliver on the promise of the genre – thrilling action, heart-stopping suspense and deeply satisfying endings – continue to dominate at the global box-office. Our friends at Temple Hill are masters of taking this critical formula and creating wholly original stories that surprise, delight and gratify audiences and Eli is the perfect visionary to bring this special project to its full potential."

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey, who produced "Smile," are on board to produce here as well. Petersen Harris, George Berman, and John Fischer are overseeing the project on behalf of the studio. No word yet on casting or just how soon cameras will get rolling.