The Calling Trailer: Barry Levinson's Psychological Crime Thriller Pushes A Detective To The Brink

"Bad Banks," "Unorthodox," and "Keep Breathing" star Jeff Wilbusch is trying his hand at the crime thriller, starring as hopeful NYPD detective Avraham "Avi" Avraham in David E. Kelley and Barry Levinson's new crime drama for Peacock, "The Calling." Originally announced under the title "The Missing," the new series is an adaptation of Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani's international bestselling novel "The Missing File" about an investigator whose deeply-held Jewish faith and belief in humanity are questioned when he is tasked with a harrowing missing person case of a woman's teenage son.

The series is written by prolific TV writer David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies," "Lincoln Lawyer," "Nine Perfect Strangers") who also serves as showrunner, with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson directing. The creative team rounds out an impressive hat trick with legendary composer Hans Zimmer serving as co-composer alongside frequent collaborator Steve Mazzaro. Upon the show's official trailer release, Kelley released the following statement, which was obtained by Collider: