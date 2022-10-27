It's Waxin' Time: Power Rangers And Cobra Kai Crossover Action Figures Show No Mercy

If the revival of "The Karate Kid" franchise in the form of "Cobra Kai" wasn't enough for your martial arts cravings, then Hasbro has a next-level crossover that will both blow your mind and confound your senses. After a collection of action figure two-packs teamed up characters from "Cobra Kai" with the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Daniel LaRusso has been imbued with the might of the "Power Rangers."

Hasbro revealed a trio of action figures taking cues from both "Cobra Kai" and "Power Rangers" by turning a couple of the west coast's finest martial artists into Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. However, instead of suiting up Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) in the full Power Rangers suits, they've given them the ninja wardrobes first glimpsed in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" back in the 90s. Combined with the legacy of "The Karate Kid," this is a double dose of nostalgia for children of the 1980s and 1990s. However, the LaRusso family are't the only ones getting the crossover treatment. After all, they need someone to fight, right?