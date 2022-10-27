It's Waxin' Time: Power Rangers And Cobra Kai Crossover Action Figures Show No Mercy
If the revival of "The Karate Kid" franchise in the form of "Cobra Kai" wasn't enough for your martial arts cravings, then Hasbro has a next-level crossover that will both blow your mind and confound your senses. After a collection of action figure two-packs teamed up characters from "Cobra Kai" with the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Daniel LaRusso has been imbued with the might of the "Power Rangers."
Hasbro revealed a trio of action figures taking cues from both "Cobra Kai" and "Power Rangers" by turning a couple of the west coast's finest martial artists into Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. However, instead of suiting up Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) in the full Power Rangers suits, they've given them the ninja wardrobes first glimpsed in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" back in the 90s. Combined with the legacy of "The Karate Kid," this is a double dose of nostalgia for children of the 1980s and 1990s. However, the LaRusso family are't the only ones getting the crossover treatment. After all, they need someone to fight, right?
First learn stand, then learn fly
Daniel LaRusso gets suited up as the White Crane Ranger, complete with his signature headband given to him by Mr. Miyagi. Did you know that headband came from an improvised moment during an audition scene between Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita? Now you do!
As you can see, you can pose Daniel in the famous crane kick stance, which clearly inspired the animal that this figure channels its power from. Hopefully you have an easier time posing the action figure than Macchio (and stuntmen and martial artists) had trying to actually pull off the crane kick.
The action figure comes with an alternate masked head, swappable hands, and a blast effect piece for powerful karate chopping. There's even the logo for Miyagi-Do Karate on the back of the uniform. You can pre-order it now at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and it will also be made available in stores as a Target exclusive.
The next Karate Kid
Also getting the "Power Rangers" treatment is Samantha LaRusso, who has been dubbed the Pink Mantis Ranger. Though Samantha doesn't always see eye-to-eye with her father, she's learned plenty from him, both as Daniel's daughter and martial arts apprentice. However, Samantha also takes lessons from Johnny Lawrence's Eagle Fang Karate, making her an even better fighter when she learned to balance the two different styles. That makes her the perfect Power Rangers companion, even if it's a little weird to give the White Ranger and Pink Ranger a father-daughter dynamic when Tommy and Kimberly sparked a romance as those same rangers in the original franchise.
Samantha LaRusso's action figure also come with an alternate masked head, swappable hands, and a blast effect piece. You can pre-order it now at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and it will also be made available in stores as a Target exclusive.
Sweep the leg
Since Johnny Lawrence donned a skeleton costume when he chased around Daniel LaRusso on the original "Karate Kid" movie, the Halloween wardrobe has become a symbol of villainy in the franchise. So it only makes sense than the "Power Rangers" baddies known as the Putty get their own "Skeleputty" versions for the LaRusso family to fight. That horrifying face and those chilling red eyes bring a terrifying element to the skeleton costume.
The Skeleputty comes with a punching effect and chest blast to illustrate their inevitable destruction. Maybe grab a few of them so it's a fair fight. You can pre-order it now at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and it will also be made available in stores as a Target exclusive.