Ralph Macchio On His New Book, A Miyagi Origin Story, And Cobra Kai [Exclusive Interview]

When you hear something so beloved from your childhood is coming back, you pause a little bit. But "Cobra Kai" is so wonderful and it brings us so much joy. What is it about this franchise that you think allowed this to work so perfectly?

I think the themes — and I allude to this in the "Waxing On" book — the themes still resonate on a human level, whether it's bullying, mentorship, single parenting, fatherless teen, fish out of water, all these areas of life and navigating life, certainly in adolescence and beyond, are truthful to everyone in some way. And "Cobra Kai" doesn't lose sight of that. No matter how big and amplified and heightened the world may get in its tone, it's still Daniel trying to connect with his daughter and son, Johnny Lawrence and his son and his students, and taking down the evil empire and doing right, moving forward. All those themes and elements still work, and I think they ground it in a way, and then I think that people relate, and then they're beloved characters on top of that.

It's crazy to think that you were training for this role [on the studio lot] but still watching people around you auditioning for your part. Can you give future book readers a little bit of a tease into that?

Well, yeah ... In this chapter called "Becoming the Kid," the first chapter of the introductory story, I talk about [how] I auditioned for John Avildsen, the great director who directed "Rocky" and the "Karate Kid" films. He put me in first position right away, but the actual offer was based on a screen test. Even though I had the part, I didn't have the part until it was official. And the "official" [word] came when Pat Morita came along, and he and I got together. Then it was just lights out, everybody — it's just a perfect match of the two characters and two actors. And I speak to that very often in the book as [well], creating that magic that we had.

But before that, I would be out prepping, doing some karate training and soccer lessons and all the things that Daniel LaRusso had to do well in the film, and I'd occasionally see Charlie Sheen outside the production office. And I knew Charlie from working with Emilio Estevez, his brother, on "The Outsiders." And then, later on, I heard Clint Eastwood's son, Kyle Eastwood, was someone that was considered. Then I learned, even years after that, C. Thomas Howell, who I worked with on "The Outsiders," who never told me, for whatever reason, that he met with John Avildsen, even.

So it was interesting to know that I kinda had the part, but they were still just making sure everything was right. To be honest, at the time, I thought when they initially offered it, that it was just going through and I just had to wait through the red tape. And I think that was the case. They always said I was the upfront choice there. But the business is the business. So, fortunately, I get to write the book about it.