Keke Palmer Wants To Team Up With Will Smith For An Action-Comedy Like Look Who's Talking

Keke Palmer seems like she's capable of pretty much anything after her dynamic performance as Emerald Haywood in Jordan Peele's Neo-western horror blockbuster "Nope." Peele has already expressed his desire to work with the actress again, so Palmer already has that as a pretty great option to keep her star rising. "Nope" felt like the perfect coming-out party for Palmer, who first gained fans on Nickelodeon's "True Jackson, VP." She also received heaps of praise for her hosting duties on ABC's "Strahan, Sara and Keke" and for her interview skills when she hosted the 2021 Met Gala for Vogue. (If Palmer would just host every major event from now on, I would be absolutely fine with it.)

This past Tuesday, Palmer hosted the annual Time 100 Next gala that celebrates 100 up-and-coming stars in their respective fields. During her walk down the red carpet, Palmer spoke with Variety about her desire to star in her own comedy tentpole in the near future. She dropped a few names for a potential co-star, saying "I would love to be in something with my girl Melissa McCarthy. I think me and Adam Sandler can make way. If Will Smith's ready to go back to do some comedies, I'm ready."

Palmer has obviously been thinking about the possibility of rebooting a big comedy franchise, but the 1989 rom-com "Look Who's Talking" is probably not the property that would first come to mind.