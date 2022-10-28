Run Sweetheart Run Star Ella Balinska On Making 'A Really Awesome Horror Movie' [Exclusive Interview]

This role seems not only mentally demanding, but physically as well. They're not high-scale, Marvel-level fight scenes, but you have to do a lot in order to eventually get to the finish line. So can you describe the training that you had to do in order to prepare for this experience?

Yeah, funnily enough, it was less so physical training. We shot this in January 2019, which is pretty much coming off of the back of "Charlie's Angels." I was already in a place of being quite fit, but then I think it was more the emotional strain that this film took for it to get to the place that it was in. That was exhausting. I was lucky enough to have one of my best friends with me whilst I was filming, and having that support on set was wonderful. It was hilarious to know — a behind-the-scenes thing: Whilst I was running for my life on set, she actually now met her fiancé from shooting this movie.

Congratulations to them! Nothing like a bunch of running in blood to –

To get the romance going! [laughs]

Your character is supposed to be the quintessential final girl: She's being chased by this maniacal killer and she needs to be able to fight her way to safety. Did you draw on any specific horror characters in order to develop Cherie?

It was actually interesting, because it was hard for me to find a character that was like Cherie in the essence of the fact that she goes through such a vast character arc in such a short amount of time. This film isn't one of the movies where it's like, "There's something bad that happens at the nighttime and then we all wake up and talk about ghosts, and it goes again." It's not quite like that.

It's a sequential movie. It happens over one night. I think that was when we really just had to fall on our own devices. I'm sure there are films out there [like this]; I just haven't seen them yet. We really had to just trust our instincts and go off our own devices in terms of really being true to that and almost establishing a new sort of character archetype in that sense.