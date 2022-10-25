Daredevil's Stunt Double Was Knocked Out While Filming Season 1's Famous Hallway Fight [Exclusive]

We've been inundated with superhero adaptations in popular media for more than two decades now, going back to "X-Men" in 2000, which truly kicked that door wide open. But of anything that's come along in that time, it was Netflix's "Daredevil" that arguably gave us some of the greatest fight scenes in superhero history. Particularly, the ever-memorable long-take hallway fight from the season 1 episode, "Cut Man." The man largely responsible for that greatness? Fight coordinator Chris Brewster.

/Film's own Jack Giroux recently spoke with Brewster in honor of the release of "Black Adam," which he also coordinated the fights for. You can read the full interview here but, when it comes to that epic "Daredevil" scene, Brewster reveals that he paid a price to make it happen. Specifically, he got knocked the f*** out.

"Man, for the hallway, I got completely knocked out on the fifth take. They wanted to call it. We had an almost perfect take on the fourth take, and then on the fifth one we were like, 'Oh, we want to tweak these little things. It's almost perfect, but we can do better.' On the fifth one, I got knocked out. I was out cold and they wanted to bring me to the hospital, but I was like, 'No, no, just give me a few minutes.' And literally after that take, I had way more energy. All of the endorphins were kicking in and everything like that. So we did seven more takes and it was the 12th take that was the perfect, perfect take. I mean, it's just a moment that I will never, ever forget."

Remarkably, Brewster didn't seek medical attention and, instead, did seven more takes of that long, complicated, amazing scene. The results, for what it's worth, do speak for themselves.