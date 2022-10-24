The Cameras From The Horror-Comedy Deadstream Are Still Streaming, And You Can Watch Them Right Here

Warning: this article contains spoilers for "Deadstream."

Joseph and Vanessa Winter's "Deadstream" is a current front-runner for one of the best horror releases of 2022, boasting a perfect blend of horror, comedy, and found-footage elements as well as one of the scariest scenes of the year. The low-budget fan favorite centers on a disgraced YouTuber named Shawn Ruddy (Joseph Winter) who tries to redeem his soiled reputation by hosting a livestream in a haunted house and breaking every possible horror movie rule in an attempt to keep his sponsors happy, and his audience from clicking away.

Utilizing the new technology that's become standard for streamers, Ruddy installs 13 different cameras around the haunted house, including head-strap cameras to show his own POV and a camera tied onto a spear to give the most Sam Raimi-esque camera movement possible. If the story of "Deadstream" is to be believed, Shawn Ruddy's cameras should theoretically still be rolling, as the ghosts of Death Manor attacked Shawn before he had the chance to turn them off. Of course, this requires some suspension of disbelief as these cameras surely should have run out of battery by now, but the world is terrible enough on its own and we don't need to waste time with that buzzkill brand of pessimism.