The White Lotus Season 2 Stars Tease An Even More Shocking Story Than Season 1

Pack your bags, folks — the time has finally come for another stay at "The White Lotus." Just make sure to line those suitcases with something protective because when rogue hotel managers decide to seek vengeance, they really don't hold back.

The first season of Mike White's HBO hit took viewers to an exclusive Hawaiian resort where wealthy hotel guests hoped to relax and rejuvenate in paradise. Unbeknownst to them, relaxation was never really in the cards; the first episode began by promising a week that ends in at least one death. This time around, the miniseries turned anthology will take place in Sicily, where a new group of vacationers are looking to relax at a White Lotus resort. Will their vacation also be interrupted by disaster? Absolutely! In fact, according to returning star Jon Gries, the upcoming season will be even more shocking than the first.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles premiere, Gries promised that this season "is going to shock people quite a bit more than the first, the last two episodes particularly." He added that "a few faces are going to be frozen in total shock."