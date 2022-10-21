Jenna Ortega And Christina Ricci Agreed On The Most Difficult Part Of Playing Wednesday Addams

If Hell is a teenage girl (as Diablo Cody once observed), then the title character in "Wednesday" is about as ordinary as high schoolers come.

Created by "Smallville" and "The Shannara Chronicles" duo Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the upcoming Netflix series casts Jenna Ortega ("Scream," "X") as Wednesday, the infamously stone-faced, mayhem-loving daughter of Addams Family heads Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones). It's a role that was originated in live-action by Lisa Loring, who was only six years old when she first played the Addams' ghoulish offspring on the 1960s sitcom "The Addams Family" (inspired by Charles Addams' satirically warped single-panel comics for The New Yorker). Most of the "Addams Family" movies and TV shows produced since then have similarly depicted Wednesday as a darkly comical spin on the evil kid trope established by films like "The Omen."

Christina Ricci, who many people now associate the most with the Wednesday character, was a bit of an outlier in that regard. She was already around 10 years old when she first played the role in Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 film "The Addams Family," which meant she was a pre-teen by the time Sonnenfeld's sequel, "Addams Family Values," arrived in 1993. "Wednesday" takes things even further in that respect, casting Ortega (who turned 20 in September 2022) as a full-blown teenage version of its namesake. In a piece published by Interview Magazine, Ortega and Ricci — who, in a bit of meta-casting, costars in "Wednesday" — talked about this age change and how, slight it may seem, it makes Wednesday all the trickier a role to manage.