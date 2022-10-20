Netflix Confirms It Will Not Portray Princess Diana's Fatal Crash In The Crown Season 6

Netflix's "The Crown" is truly an achievement in episodic storytelling, a show that condenses decades' worth of history in a better way than even Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire." Even as every season (and indeed, every episode) jumps forward in time years and even decades at a time, each individual episode feels self contained and entertaining on its own — unlike other shows about royal disputes in grand castles with magical beasts.

Still, there is a lot of history that the show covers, and even more that it doesn't, from Diana's royal crown, to an assassination attempt on Margaret Thatcher, or the kidnapping attempt on Prince Anne.

As "The Crown" gets closer and closer to current events, there is a pivotal and tragic event that impacts the whole show: the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Introduced in season 4 as portrayed by Emma Corrin, we've seen the start of Diana Spencer's story with the royal family, and season 5 will dive more deeply into the falling out of her marriage with then-prince Charles. Sadly, Diana's role in the show is coming to an end soon, with season 6 tackling her death, sort of.