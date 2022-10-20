A Man Called Otto Trailer: Tom Hanks Becomes A Modern-Day Ebenezer Scrooge
In "A Man Called Otto," Tom Hanks stars as the grumpy old guy who wants everyone to get off his lawn, move out of his neighborhood and let him have some peace. And in typical Tom Hanks fashion, there's something oddly charming about the guy, even when he's coldly telling an adorable kitten to go away. If this is still giving you pause, then have no fear — this isn't some bleak affair — this is the kind of life-affirming movie that hits theaters on Christmas day! Despite an unhappy start to his story, it's just a matter of time before someone comes around to melt Otto's icy heart. And who better to capture that open-hearted earnestness than Tom Hanks.
If this title sounds a little familiar, then you might be recalling the hit novel that the film is based on. Or better yet, perhaps you've already seen this story rendered onscreen: the original book got a Swedish film adaptation just a few years ago. The novel from Fredrick Backman has sold over seven million copies worldwide and 18 months following its English translation, it remained on the New York Times bestseller list for 77 consecutive weeks. Following that success, Swedish filmmaker and screenwriter Hannes Holm turned the story into a 2015 film of the same name, which earned two nods at the 89th Academy Awards for best foreign language film and best makeup and hairstyling.
Continuing the (irritating) tradition of remaking acclaimed foreign films for the English language, the story has now been altered to suit an American context, new name and all: instead of Ove, Hanks is named Otto. But's just as grumpy as ever before! The remake is helmed by director Marc Foster ("Finding Neverland") with a screenplay by Academy Award nominee, David Magee ("Life of Pi").
Watch A Man Called Otto trailer
Why is everyone's favorite cloth cowboy Woody being so mean to a kitten? Yelling at UPS drivers is so out of character for Forrest Gump! Minus the part where he breaks a million different labor laws, Tom Hanks is like a modern-day Scrooge in this film: so full of anger that he's missing out on the joys of life. But instead of coming to his senses via a few clever ghosts, Otto gets his rude awakening from some kindly neighbors. And by rude, I do mean heartwarming.
Before that shake-up, the trailer establishes a status quo: Otto spends his days in self-made isolation, visiting his wife's grave and getting lots of pleasure from being rude to his neighbors. While most of them have grown tired of his antics, things change when a lively young family moves in next door — and with the help of good-humored mother Marisol (Mariana Treviño) and her two adorable young girls, they forge a friendship with Otto that utterly transforms his life. Whether he likes it or not.
"A Man Called Otto" is set for a limited release in New York and Los Angeles on December 25, followed by a wide release on January 13, 2023.
