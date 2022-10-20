A Man Called Otto Trailer: Tom Hanks Becomes A Modern-Day Ebenezer Scrooge

In "A Man Called Otto," Tom Hanks stars as the grumpy old guy who wants everyone to get off his lawn, move out of his neighborhood and let him have some peace. And in typical Tom Hanks fashion, there's something oddly charming about the guy, even when he's coldly telling an adorable kitten to go away. If this is still giving you pause, then have no fear — this isn't some bleak affair — this is the kind of life-affirming movie that hits theaters on Christmas day! Despite an unhappy start to his story, it's just a matter of time before someone comes around to melt Otto's icy heart. And who better to capture that open-hearted earnestness than Tom Hanks.

If this title sounds a little familiar, then you might be recalling the hit novel that the film is based on. Or better yet, perhaps you've already seen this story rendered onscreen: the original book got a Swedish film adaptation just a few years ago. The novel from Fredrick Backman has sold over seven million copies worldwide and 18 months following its English translation, it remained on the New York Times bestseller list for 77 consecutive weeks. Following that success, Swedish filmmaker and screenwriter Hannes Holm turned the story into a 2015 film of the same name, which earned two nods at the 89th Academy Awards for best foreign language film and best makeup and hairstyling.

Continuing the (irritating) tradition of remaking acclaimed foreign films for the English language, the story has now been altered to suit an American context, new name and all: instead of Ove, Hanks is named Otto. But's just as grumpy as ever before! The remake is helmed by director Marc Foster ("Finding Neverland") with a screenplay by Academy Award nominee, David Magee ("Life of Pi").