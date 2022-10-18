Cool Stuff: Marvel's New Hulkbuster LEGO Set Not Only Busts Hulk But Breaks Building Brick Records

The Hulkbuster MK44 made its appearance in the second "Avengers" film in 2015 when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) designed it to subdue Bruce in the event that he ever hulked out too hard. The snazzy piece of equipment, which attaches itself to Tony's regular Mark 43 armor, only makes one appearance in the MCU, when Tony and Bruce duke it out in South Africa.

Despite its brief tenure in the MCU, the Hulkbuster is clearly the stuff toy set dreams are made of, and it makes total sense that it would be turned into the crown jewel of the LEGO Marvel collection. The set doesn't just feature all the design details of the red-and-gold suit from the movie but also three light-up arc reactors and a cockpit in its fully jointed upper half that's designed to hold an Iron Man figure. The Iron Man figure is sold separately, but the set does include a Tony Stark minifigure holding a hammer and wrench, plus an accompanying info plate with all the product specifications that certify this as an Infinity Saga collectible

This isn't the first Hulkbuster set LEGO has ever done — the much smaller Hulkbuster Smash-Up and Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition sets are now retired — but it's certainly the biggest. In fact, nothing else in Lego's current Marvel collection comes close to the scale of the latest set. The next-most-expensive product available now is the 2961-piece Black Panther costume for $349.99, a huge $200 price difference.

If the impressive new Hulkbuster set is calling your name, you can nab it on the LEGO website beginning November 9, 2022, with VIP early access on November 4.