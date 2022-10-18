Veteran Muppet Performer Bill Barretta On The Most Difficult Scenes To Shoot With Muppets

When you hear about people suffering for their art, you probably think about Dickens, Plath, Kafka, or Van Gogh. But Jim Henson and his merry band of Muppets performers should probably be somewhere on that list. During production on 1979's "The Muppet Movie," the team created a whole assortment of innovations to allow Kermit, Fozzie, and the whole gang to interact with the real world as regular people do. For example, the Studebaker featured in the iconic musical numbers "Movin' Right Along" and "Can You Picture That?" had a monitor and a steering wheel in the trunk so that it could be driven from the back while Henson and Frank Oz were hidden in the floor and dashboard at the front of the car.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg for the precarious positions that Muppets performers have found themselves in over the years. And following a recent appearance at New York Comic Con, veteran puppeteer Bill Barretta (whose characters include Pepe the King Prawn, Rowlf the Dog, and Dr. Teeth) gave us some insight into the challenging situations in which he's had to perform and the ways that his other job with the Muppets aims to make things easier for the person behind the puppet.