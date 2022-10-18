Michael B. Jordan Drew From Personal Experience To Make Creed III

In a press conference attended by /Film's Rafael Motamayor, Jordan spoke about how much of "Creed III" was constructed from his own life experiences. "I think I was most nervous that the experience I was trying to tell, cause it was coming from, a lot of it was pulling from my own personal experience, you know, and other people that were close to me that I knew as well," Jordan said.

Despite how much he believes in his personal vision for the next step in Adonis' story, the "Fruitvale Station" star mentioned how nervous he was sharing it with his team, and whether or not they would find themselves buying into it:

"I was nervous about connecting with people. I was nervous. I'm in my own head. You're creating and developing things and you're working with the writer and stuff. You're like, man, is this something that people, you know, will they f*** with it?"

The most exciting aspect of "Creed III" is how much different it will likely feel without Rocky by his side, given that Stallone will not be making an appearance. This will be the first chance the "Creed" series will fully be on its own, so it stands to reason that Jordan would really attempt to make this film feel wholly devoted to Adonis.

The film's dual posters indicate that Jonathan Majors' Damian Anderson is a figure from Adonis' past, and will likely give him the fight of his life. With that in mind, I can't wait to see how Jordan translates his own life experiences to the world of "Creed."

"Creed III" is set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023.