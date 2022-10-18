Fall Behind-The-Scenes Clip: Overcoming The Heights Of The Technical Challenges [Exclusive]

Let's hope you don't have a fear of heights! The Lionsgate movie "Fall" is out on digital right now, and hits Blu-ray and DVD today. /Film has an exclusive clip with some behind-the-scenes footage about prepping for this film. It was no easy task, dealing with the weather and other conditions that made shooting difficult, to say the least.

In the film, best friends and daredevil climbers Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner) decide to climb a 2,000-foot abandoned radio tower after a tragedy grounds one of them for a year. When they find themselves stranded with no way down, they have to survive long enough to get a message out for help.

In the clip, writer/director Scott Mann, Currey, and Gardner talk about some of the issues that came up while filming, leading them to change plans and let nature have her way.

/Film's own Chris Evangelista talked about how the actors sold the fear of the situation in his review, saying: