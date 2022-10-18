Fall Behind-The-Scenes Clip: Overcoming The Heights Of The Technical Challenges [Exclusive]
Let's hope you don't have a fear of heights! The Lionsgate movie "Fall" is out on digital right now, and hits Blu-ray and DVD today. /Film has an exclusive clip with some behind-the-scenes footage about prepping for this film. It was no easy task, dealing with the weather and other conditions that made shooting difficult, to say the least.
In the film, best friends and daredevil climbers Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner) decide to climb a 2,000-foot abandoned radio tower after a tragedy grounds one of them for a year. When they find themselves stranded with no way down, they have to survive long enough to get a message out for help.
In the clip, writer/director Scott Mann, Currey, and Gardner talk about some of the issues that came up while filming, leading them to change plans and let nature have her way.
/Film's own Chris Evangelista talked about how the actors sold the fear of the situation in his review, saying:
" ... there are also plenty of moments where we believe that these two characters are really climbing this gargantuan, deadly structure. It's to the credit of Currey and Gardner, who find little ways to make their characters likable and relatable and, well, terrified, that we can ultimately buy into this entire facade."
Watch the exclusive clip
In the clip, Mann says that they had to give up on fighting the elements and the weather, and surrender to it, which made this film "the most challenging ... I've ever been involved in, that's for sure. Just to be able to film was so difficult." He explains that in the beginning, he had all the shots planned out, and how they would develop into others, but that all went out the window one the shoot began.
Gardner says that the actors had to approach this film "like a play" and be prepared to do any scene at any time since they couldn't prepare for the conditions. Currey added that they worked well together, sitting around and running a scene for about 20 minutes and then shooting it. "We were just kind of like, on our feet, ready to do anything at any time."
Here is the synopsis for the film:
For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller from the producers of 47 Meters Down. Costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Maybe it would be best to plant yourself firmly on the ground while watching "Fall." The Blu-ray and DVD is available today, October 18, 2022.