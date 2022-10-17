David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends Was Inspired By Lost Boys, Twin Peaks, And More

Whatever people were expecting from David Gordon Green's "Halloween Ends," the third and final film in his revival trilogy of John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic, it almost certainly wasn't the strangely subdued film he's delivered. The previous installment, "Halloween Kills," seemed to be setting up one last grudge match between Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strodeand her seemingly unkillable nemesis Michael Myers. After all, the stakes had been raised to a series-high personal level with Michael's murder of Laurie's daughter, Karen (Judy Greer). To me, this would've been a disappointingly pat resolution to Green's new take, which had wiped out every sequel to Carpenter's original and started from scratch. Fortunately, Green felt the same way.

"Halloween Ends" kicks off with a teenage babysitter, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), accidentally killing his bratty charge, and proceeds, for a shockingly lengthy stretch of the film, to work shockingly well as a young outlaw romance. Green and his co-writers (Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier) are drawing from a multitude of film references here, but one thing they're definitely not doing is making a boilerplate slasher flick. The effect is exhilarating — at least, it is until Green surrenders to the genre's conventions in the final third. You've never seen a slasher like this, and, judging from its C+ Cinemascore, you probably never will again.