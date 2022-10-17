Cool Stuff: Dredd Is Getting An Exclusive Poster And Vinyl Soundtrack Release From Mondo

"Dredd," the 2012 sci-fi-action extravaganza that unfortunately bombed at the box office but went on to become a cult classic, is officially 10 years old. While I wish that I were writing up news about a sequel, at least we get to celebrate a bit with some neat new collectibles from Mondo!

Empire Online announced that Mondo will be releasing a special edition vinyl soundtrack and a gorgeous poster created by artist Luke Preece. Both will be limited edition and going on sale on MondoShop.com on November 16, 2022, so make sure you have your wallets ready to go if you want in on these fabulous bits of "Dredd" memorabilia.

While "Dredd" may not have been the massive hit that it should have been, it has a die-hard cadre of fans that know how to keep their faces grimaced and their voices gravely as they talk about the law in no uncertain terms, and we Dredd-heads are gonna have to snatch these up.