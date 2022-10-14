How Composer Michael Giacchino Changed The Batman's Score To Reflect Bruce Wayne's Journey [Exclusive]

Playing the opening strains of Michael Giacchino's Bruce Wayne theme as it was heard in the 2022 film "The Batman" is quite simple, and can be explained even by a layman like me. In 4/4 time, play a B♭ three times in a row, a dotted quarter note, then an eighth note, then a quarter note. Then play a G♭ quarter. Repeat as many times as you like. It's very similar to the first section of John Carpenter's theme for "Halloween," or John William's opening notes in "Jaws," in that the basics are easy for even the most bumbling amateur to work out on a keyboard. Also, like "Halloween" and Jaws," Giacchino's theme is quickly expanded and overlaid with other melodies, tones, and musical counterpoints that make the simple bass melody a mere spine to a much more complicated animal.

The two-note Bruce Wayne theme is effective and instantly recognizable. It's one of those rare movie themes that stick in the brain. It's one of the better elements of Matt Reeves' heavily stylized movie.

At the beginning of "The Batman," Bruce Wayne's approach to Batman-ing is very violence-forward. He wishes to strike fear into the hearts of criminals and growls unhappily "I am justice" while pounding them in the face with his fists. By the end of the film, a villain has co-opted his catchphrase, and Bruce Wayne realizes that Gotham City would be better served by a Batman who behaves a little more like a superhero. In a recent interview with /Film's own Jack Giroux, Giacchino talked about how his theme was used throughout "The Batman," and how subtle changes were used to reflect Bruce Wayne's transformation from Spirit of Darkness to helper of the public.