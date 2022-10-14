Who Sings The Song In The Rings Of Power Finale's Closing Credits?

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for "The Rings of Power" finale.)

"The Lord of the Rings" franchise continues to deliver songs that slap. The original trilogy of films by Peter Jackson includes a score by Howard Shore that's still in heavy rotation among fans two decades later. "The Hobbit" movies, despite their inconsistent quality, delivered a haunting rendition of "Far Over The Misty Mountains Cold," plus an Ed Sheeran song that had no reason to go as hard as it did, "I See Fire."

Now, with the first season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" drawing to a close, J.R.R. Tolkien's rather lyrical poetic writing is once again lending itself to another great song. The episode ends with a familiar voice ushering in the end credits singing with a hypnotic version of some of the trilogy's most famous words. Who sings that closing song? It's Fiona Apple!