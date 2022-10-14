Composer Michael Giacchino Didn't Know Nirvana's 'Something In The Way' Before The Batman [Exclusive]

While it was adorable watching TikToks of Zoomers discovering Nirvana because of "The Batman," it's a genuine surprise that composer Michael Giacchino had never heard the band's haunting classic "Something in the Way." While the song was never released as a single, it gained a special place in the early '90s pop culture subconscious when the band performed it on "MTV Unplugged." The acoustic concert was recorded in late 1993, but was not released until a year later, after the death of Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain. For many young people in the 1990s, it was an anthem of existential angst that didn't really need introducing.

In an interview with /Film's Jack Giroux, Giacchino revealed that prior to working with director Matt Reeves on "The Batman," he had never heard the Nirvana tune, which plays a major role in the film. Not only that, but he had started work on the score before ever hearing it, which could have led to some serious tonal inconsistencies. In the end, everything came together beautifully, but it could have been messier than the Riddler's lair.