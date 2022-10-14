Why The Batman Composer Michael Giacchino Snuck A Reference To A Beloved Indie Filmmaker Into His Track Titles [Exclusive]

The only thing better than Michael Giacchino's film and TV scores might be his title tracks. At a certain point in his career, the ultra-busy composer decided he was done giving his musical themes standard (read: boring) names like "[Name of Character]'s Suite" or those describing the scene they accompany in plain terms. This, in turn, is how we ended up with such golden dad joke track titles as "Suite, Suite Dino Revenge" from the "Jurassic World Dominion" soundtrack or "Foster? I Barely Know Her!" from "Thor: Love and Thunder" (to cite two recent examples), and the world is a much improved place for it.

Even in the case of Matt Reeves' Very Serious comic book film "The Batman," Giacchino filled his soundtrack with pun-y track titles like "Collar ID" and "Are You a Kenzie or a Can't-zie?" Naturally, he and his musical collaborators used Catwoman's presence in the movie as an excuse to get extra silly, coming up with suites named "Crossing the Feline," "An Im-purr-fect Murder," and "Meow and You and Everyone We Know." The latter of those titles, for those who are not familiar, is specifically a nod to "Kajillionaire" director Miranda July's acclaimed 2005 feature-helming debut, "Me and You and Everyone We Know."

In an interview with /Film's Jack Giroux, Giacchino explained how this and his many other wonderfully ridiculous track titles have come to pass: