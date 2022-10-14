Cool Stuff: Try Not To Lose Your Head Over Danny Elfman's New Sleepy Hollow Vinyl Soundtrack

A man of science. A woman of mystery. A legend that will never die.

With the spooky season in full swing, you might find yourself revisiting Tim Burton's horror fantasy romance "Sleepy Hollow." When Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) is sent to the village of Sleepy Hollow to investigate the decapitations of three people, he learns the seemingly impossible truth that the culprit behind these deaths is none other than the legendary apparition known as The Headless Horseman (Christopher Walken). Then there's also the enigmatic Katrina Van Tassel (Christina Ricci), a beautiful girl with secret ties to the supernatural terror.

"Sleepy Hollow" was one of the last movies Tim Burton made before becoming aggressively mediocre, and as with many of the filmmaker's productions, it's given a helping hand by the brilliant score provided by composer Danny Elfman. Now, you can bring the haunting themes home to your record player with the release of a new "Sleepy Hollow" vinyl soundtrack from Waxwork Records. Fans of bloody heads will be very pleased to see the artwork on this album. Check it out below!