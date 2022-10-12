Angela Lansbury Left Los Angeles To Save Her Children From Charles Manson's Influence

Cults are a difficult subject to broach, because there are a lot of factors to take into consideration. Who is at the center of the cult? What type of people does this organization seek out? How is the cultural landscape at the time? It's questions like these that have oversimplified the case of Charles Manson and his followers for decades –- the hard truth is that there is no simple answer to explain how he was able to convince his followers to kill innocent people. It's a combination of class politics, racism, fandom, and perhaps several other factors that we may never know about.

So, how in the world does Angela Lansbury, who recently passed away at 96 years old, fit into this equation? How can someone so nice catch the ire of the infamous cult leader? Well, according to a 2014 interview with The Daily Mail, it was because her children, Anthony and Deidre, fell in with his group in the late 1960s.

"There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits," she recalled. It is likely that one of these factions was Spahn Ranch, which housed Manson and his followers in 1968 and 1969. According to her, Deidre was first introduced to Manson before Anthony joined the fray.

"[Deidre] was one of many youngsters who knew him," Lansbury recalled of the leader, "and they were fascinated. He was an extraordinary character, charismatic in many ways, no question about it."