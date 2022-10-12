The School For Good And Evil Trailer: The Good Do Not Room With The Evil

There is only one week to go before Netflix releases the new film "The School for Good and Evil." To celebrate the streaming adaptation of the best-selling series of the same name by Soman Chainani, we have a brand new trailer that gives a deeper look at what's coming. If you aren't familiar with the story, two best friends in the village of Gavaldon are taken off to a magical school by a giant flying creature. Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) wants to be a princess, and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) has all the makings of a witch.

These two friends get kidnapped and sent to the School for Good and Evil, but on the opposite side of where they wanted to go. Agatha ends up on the Princess side of things, sent to the "groom room" for pretty frocks and lovely flowers. Sophie is trying to use her blond hair as a reason to get out of evil witch school. They're in the wrong place ... or are they?