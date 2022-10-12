The Joy Luck Club Is Getting A Sequel, Writers Amy Tan And Ron Bass Returning

Decades after revolutionizing how we see Asian American women on screen, "The Joy Luck Club" will be meeting up once again. Deadline reports that the 1993 film, originally directed by Wayne Wang, will be getting a sequel that is sure to continue the themes of intergenerational struggles portrayed in the original. Amy Tan, who wrote the original 1989 novel, and Ron Bass will both return as screenwriters. Hyde Park Entertainment Group, headed up by Ashok Amritraj, will handle the majority of producing duties on the project.

"We are excited to be teaming with Hyde Park and ["The Judge" producer] Jeff Kleeman in bringing to life the next generation of these four families so close to our hearts," the duo wrote in a statement provided to Deadline.

Not much is known about the film's story, but what we do know is that it will be a true legacy sequel in every sense of the term. The original cast, including its breakout star Ming-Na Wen, is in negotiations to return as their characters, the majority of whom will now be mothers and grandmothers passing along their families' histories and relationships to their identities. Needless to say, we'll likely have to break out the tissue box for this film.