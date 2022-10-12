Cinematographer Chris Norr Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Sinister [Exclusive Interview]

Norr worked closely with director Scott Derrickson to help craft the look of the film, which is, in a word, dark. And it is dark in just about every sense of the word. "I was involved in designing the look of the film along with Scott, of course, and designing the architecture of the lensing, and the camera movement," Norr says. "Obviously, all that falls into creating something [that is] scary or not."

It's safe to say the final result was quite scary, particularly for a mainstream film — so much so that it was scientifically determined to be the scariest movie ever made. Whether or not that is ultimately true is largely up to the individual to decide, but they certainly succeeded in making a scary film. But what inspired that, exactly?

Chris Norr

"Scott and I had a couple main references that really were our template, not that we copied it. There's the painter [Michelangelo Merisi da] Caravaggio. Scott and I really wanted to have really dark fields of set or areas in the room," Norr says. "We wanted some blackness, not just darkness. If you look at Caravaggio paintings, there's lots of large fields of blackness with no detail in the shadows, and we were really looking for something like that."

Aside from the work of Caravaggio, they also looked to a certain thriller from the early '70s for inspiration.