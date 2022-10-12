John Carpenter Would Totally Make A Dead Space Movie, And That Sounds Incredible
It has been a long, long time since John Carpenter, the director of "Halloween" and the unquestioned master of horror, has made a feature film. We have to go all the way back to 2010's "The Ward" for that, meaning it's been well over a decade since he stepped behind the camera to make a movie. So, when Carpenter speaks up and says he would like to make a movie, even if it's somewhat anecdotal, it's well worth listening to. Especially when he's talking about turning a video game franchise like "Dead Space" into a movie.
Carpenter recently spoke with The AV Club in anticipation of the release of "Halloween Ends" this week. But the focus of the interview was largely on video games, as the filmmaker and composer is a rather avid gamer. At one point, "Dead Space" came up and the man declared his love for the games, saying, "I even like the last one, the action one that nobody else liked." But the really interesting bit came when Carpenter declared that the games would make a great movie, and that he could do it:
"That would make a real great movie. I could do that."
Quick! Somebody get EA on the phone! And a major Hollywood studio looking for a horror franchise.
Carpenter's last ride?
I'm here to level with you, dear reader. I love video games but have never played a single second of "Dead Space." What I do know, though, is that Carpenter is, in my humble opinion, one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live and if the man has even a little inkling that he would be willing to step back behind the camera for one last ride, that's an exciting prospect no matter what the material.
The story of the original "Dead Space," which hit shelves in 2008, focuses on an engineer named Isaac Clarke who is sent to repair a ship, the Ishimura, which is having communications issues. Upon arrival, he finds a floating vessel that has become a complete bloodbath. That sounds right up Carpenter's alley! Throw "The Thing" and the good ideas from "Ghosts of Mars" into a blender and boom.
Now, this is just a filmmaker who hasn't made a film in a long time saying a thing. It means right next to nothing as it is. The main point? It would be a hell of a treat to see Carpenter get back in the director's chair for one last go-around. It would just be an added bonus if it were something with this much flare and fandom.