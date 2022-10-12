John Carpenter Would Totally Make A Dead Space Movie, And That Sounds Incredible

It has been a long, long time since John Carpenter, the director of "Halloween" and the unquestioned master of horror, has made a feature film. We have to go all the way back to 2010's "The Ward" for that, meaning it's been well over a decade since he stepped behind the camera to make a movie. So, when Carpenter speaks up and says he would like to make a movie, even if it's somewhat anecdotal, it's well worth listening to. Especially when he's talking about turning a video game franchise like "Dead Space" into a movie.

Carpenter recently spoke with The AV Club in anticipation of the release of "Halloween Ends" this week. But the focus of the interview was largely on video games, as the filmmaker and composer is a rather avid gamer. At one point, "Dead Space" came up and the man declared his love for the games, saying, "I even like the last one, the action one that nobody else liked." But the really interesting bit came when Carpenter declared that the games would make a great movie, and that he could do it:

"That would make a real great movie. I could do that."

Quick! Somebody get EA on the phone! And a major Hollywood studio looking for a horror franchise.