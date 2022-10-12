The Legendary Artist Whose Work Inspired Sinister's Visual Style [Exclusive]

There's a texture to the scares of "Sinister" that makes its imagery cling to my nightmares much longer than most other horror movies. Its like the movie's Super 8 scares and freaky shot setups are dipped in something dark and inescapable that makes them stick, even a full decade after the film's release. Something like pitch-black paint.

In celebration of the indelible horror movie's 10th anniversary, /Film's Ryan Scott spoke with cast and crew members to create an oral history of "Sinister." Among those interviewed were director of photography Chris Norr and production designer David Brisbin, who opened up about the real black paint involved in production, and the Baroque painter who inspired the film's bone-chillingly dark art design.

"One of the things that [director Scott Derrickson] said," Brisbin shared, was "'Look, we're getting no money to make this, so we can make it look like whatever we want it to look like. This time, our goal is the really intense, emotional scares." The designer explained that Derrickson had an ambitious goal in mind for the film's color scheme, paraphrasing him as saying, "'When we want things to be dark, they're going to be the darkest things that have ever been seen in cinema.'"