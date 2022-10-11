How David Gordon Green's Exorcist Sequel Will Differ From His Halloween Movies

Upon first glance, William Friedkin's 1973 seminal horror masterpiece doesn't exactly scream franchise potential. Based on William Peter Blatty's 1971 novel of the same name, "The Exorcist" is a chilling and achingly patient horror film about the terror of watching an innnocent child fighting for her life against a demon. I'd initially forgotten how clinical Friedkin's film is, presenting the series of events as so matter-of-fact that the terror of her possession derives from its own sense of tangibility.

"The Exorcist" became a franchise against all odds, and a weird one at that. The last time this series came to theaters was in the span of one year with two terrible prequels ("Exorcist: The Beginning" and "Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist"), with both sharing the same cast, but not the same story or tone. But in spite of the ups ("The Exorcist III") and downs ("Exorcist II: The Heretic"), it was only a matter of time until someone gave it another go.

Director David Gordon Green, in association with the folks at Blumhouse, is helming not just a legacy sequel, but an entire trilogy of films. The ruling is that it will ignore all of the previous sequels and start fresh, much like his "Halloween" trilogy.

But Green assures that his approach to the split pea soup-spewing demon greatly differs from that of the knife-wielding slasher.