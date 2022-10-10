Dario Argento's Next Movie Will Star Isabelle Huppert, Begin Production Early Next Year

Dario Argento has been shocking audiences for five decades now and the 82-year-old director isn't stopping anytime soon. He has a new horror film under his belt right now called "Dark Glasses" and while at the acclaimed Sitges Film Festival the Italian director announced he has his next film lined up already that will start production in spring 2023.

Details are slim, of course, but he did reveal two very interesting tidbits: one, the film will be set in Paris, and two, the great Isabelle Huppert will star. Huppert is an award-winning actress that you'll know from films like "I Heart Huckabees," "Greta," and "Elle," which was her big awards movie in 2016.

Argento took a break from directing throughout most of the 2010s, his last film before "Dark Glasses" was 2012's "Dracula 3D," which wasn't exactly a high water mark for this iconic director. "Dark Glasses" looks to be returning the maestro to his "giallo" roots, which he became the face of with films like "The Bird with the Crystal Plumage," "Deep Red," and "Suspiria," all of which you should check out if you're into horror movies and never had the pleasure.