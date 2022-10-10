Kate Mulgrew Explains Why She Never Directed An Episode Of Star Trek [Exclusive]

"Star Trek" is notoriously kind to its cast. If an actor manages to secure a small role in one episode of "Star Trek," it becomes more likely that they will be invited back for reappearances, either as the same character or as a new character. Actor Mark Lenard appeared on the original series as a Romulan commander, only to be recast later as Spock's father Sarek. Armin Shimerman appeared as both a talking treasure chest (!) and as a Ferengi before landing the regular role of Quark on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Jeffrey Combs has appeared as multiple alien/computer characters on various Trek programs, including three regular roles on "Deep Space Nine." Actor Vaughn Armstrong currently holds the record, having played 12 different Trek characters.

This loyalty also extends to any cast members willing to make the move from acting to directing. Leonard Nimoy famously directed two Trek feature films with "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" — the latter of which remains one of the most successful in Trek's film history. William Shatner directed "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier." Additionally, LeVar Burton directed 28 episodes of Trek, Jonathan Frakes helmed two feature films and 23 episodes of various shows, Patrick Stewart directed five, Michael Dorn directed four, and Gates McFadden directed one called "Genesis."

The "DS9" cast helmed 20 episodes between them, and on "Star Trek: Voyager," the cast has collectively stepped behind the camera for a total of 21 Trek episodes. Roxann Dawson handled 12 herself.

Kate Mulgrew, the captain of the Voyager and one of the more prolific Trek actors, has, however, never directed. In a recent interview with /Film, Mulgrew explains that directing simply may not be her calling.