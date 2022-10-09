SNL Showcases Brendan Gleeson And Colin Farrell As Best Friends And Cute Shy Boys

Making his "Saturday Night Live" debut, Irish actor Brendan Gleeson hosted the second episode of the sketch comedy show's 48th season. If you're not sure who Gleeson is, don't worry; he poked fun at exactly that in his opening monologue. Best known for his character acting, particularly as Mad-Eye Moody in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, comedy is not necessarily the first thing in Gleeson's wheelhouse. Thankfully, he got some help from an old friend.

Popping in at the beginning of the show to give the veteran actor an assist and to liven up the studio audience was fellow Irish actor, Colin Farrell. "Weird and wonderful" Farrell strolled on it with an incredibly ridiculous mustache, mentioning how he was just coming from a mustache shop before shyly asking the actor who his favorite costar was. This gave Gleeson the opportunity he needed to really liven things up.

With deadpan humor, he crushed Farrell's spirits with his first response: "Paddington Bear." The playful ribbing continues when Farrell tries to coax out the right answer from Gleeson, laying out hints like an Irish actor in their 40s whose first name begins with C. If you're first thought was Cillian Murphy, you're not alone. Gleeson answered in kind.

Laughing together, the two then wrap the monologue in a song. But this isn't the last we'll see of the two friends during the episode. No, we get the full breadth of their shy boy potential in another skit.