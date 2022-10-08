Neil Gaiman Added A Nice Angel To Good Omens Season 2 Because Most Angels Are 'Bastards' [NYCC]

How would things be different if David Tennant and Michael Sheen switched roles, as they did in the last "Good Omens" finale so that the angel and demon can fool their respective spiritual domains? Neil Gaiman shared, "I might like to write a 'Good Omens' stage play so they might swap roles each year. I got David to do it once and Michael to do it once!"

Funnily enough, Sheen wasn't initially envisioned as the good-natured angel; he actually could have been the demon instead, according to Gaiman:

"Michael was meant to have played Crowley. Michael Sheen loves the book, Michael would do it. I called it. I said, 'Great, I have a Crowley.' I thought, 'At least I have my Crowley.' Around [writing] the middle of episode 3, I realized this Crowley doesn't feel a lot like Michael Sheen. I wrote a scene where Crowley comes down the center aisle of a church, hopping like a man on a beach on a hot day, because it's holy ground, and then I thought... David Tennant would be good at that." When it was all done, I realized I had to break it to Michael. I wanted him to be Aziraphale. We had this really awkward dinner. I was trying to pluck out the courage to break it out to him. And Michael was trying to break it to me that he wanted to play Aziraphale. It was an awful dinner until the end where we were "wait, you too?""

Gaiman was also ambushed with this question: Did he and Pratchett see themselves in the angel and demon they wrote?

He answered, "It's fair to say, in the creation of Crowley, Terry took the things I did that I thought were hilarious, like wearing sunglasses indoors when I didn't need to. He thought they were hilarious. He put a lot of me into Crowley." The audience laughed. He continued, "But we put a lot of ourselves in both of them. What was most important for Terry was that people would think he was the good one."