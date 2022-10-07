Why Kevin Smith Will Never Make A Star Wars Or Marvel Movie

If one knows anything about filmmaker Kevin Smith, it's that he loves "Star Wars." Also superhero comics. He is an old-school Gen-X pop culture nerd. If the Death Star conversation in his 1994 film "Clerks" wasn't enough evidence, the constant Marvel Comics references in his 1995 film "Mallrats" ought to clinch it. Smith was even able to secure a cameo from Stan Lee, playing himself. Lee, reading from a script Smith wrote, got to brag about how he has had more sex partners than Mick Jagger. Then, not to be outdone, "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" — notice the title — featured a cameo from Mark Hamill, also playing himself. He appears in costume as a movie superhero named ... well, his name cannot be printed in a safe-for-work website.

But Smith is more than a mere fanboy. He's involved. The filmmaker has repeatedly been involved with "Star Wars" side projects, and once hosted a "Star Wars" fan film awards show. Smith also infamously penned a script for "Superman Lives," which led to a bizarre story full of obsessive studio notes that Smith has told many times. Additionally, he has written numerous comic books starring Spider-Man, Green Arrow, Daredevil, and Batman. All of this is in addition to his many Askewniverse comic books. Most recently, Smith wrote and served as showrunner on "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," a reboot of the 1983 Filmation animated series.

Given his geek pedigree, it seems that Smith would be a perfect match for one of Disney's high-end "Star Wars" feature films or well-moneyed chapters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Smith, in a recent interview with the Guardian, revealed that he was extremely reluctant to do such a thing. "Revelation," it seems, taught him a dark lesson.