Guillermo Del Toro Purposely Changed Up The Classic Pinocchio Story To Be 'Contrarian'

Adapting literary fairy tales from the page to the screen is a colossal task because it presents the filmmaker with a challenge to capture the spirit of the source material while bringing their own brand of imagination. Based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel "The Adventures of Pinocchio," the story of a wooden boy coming to life has had so many different interpretations across so many different mediums. Although when most people think of the story, the 1940 animated Disney film is the one that will likely pop into your head first.

Even when it strayed from Collodi's story, the film has endured across the decades because the signature Disney animation has been cemented in our minds. Roberto Benigni's "Pinocchio" has also been cemented in my head, albeit for a more terrifying reason. The story persists because the best fairy tales are timeless metaphors for the lessons we must learn in life, and then there's whatever Robert Zemeckis ("Back to the Future") did with his soulless live-action remake of the Disney film.

But if you're looking for a more visionary adaptation of "Pinocchio" this year, it looks like Netflix has you covered. Fairy tales are built upon the foundation of imagination, and fewer living filmmakers possess the amount of whimsy than that of Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water").