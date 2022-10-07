Harley Quinn Is Getting A 'Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special'

The "Harley Quinn" animated series on HBO Max has been a genuine surprise and a true joy. The series is crass and hilarious, but also heartfelt, and it takes the romantic relationship between Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) very seriously. Harley spent the first season overcoming the effects of her toxic relationship with the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and creating her own supervillain crew with King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (also Tudyk), and Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale). When she and Ivy got together near the end of season 2, fans rejoiced, and the couple have been wonderful to watch. There have been opportunities for the series to use toxic romantic comedy tropes to test the two, and instead the ladies communicate and work through it all. It's deeply satisfying sapphic love, something that doesn't exist too often on television.

While I have no doubts that the episode will be "problematic," because "Harley Quinn" is an adults-only series that frequently toes the line of good taste, it should also be a lot of lovey-dovey fun just in time for Valentine's. We'll get to see Harley and Ivy work on their relationship after the world-changing events of season 3, maybe catch up with the Joker and his wife and step-son (yes, seriously), and possibly even see Batman and Catwoman get back together. OK, the last one's incredibly unlikely, but a nerd can hope, right? Maybe they'll get a chance in season 4.

"Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special" premieres on HBO Max in February 2023.