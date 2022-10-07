Harley Quinn Is Getting A 'Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special'
Harlivy fans — rejoice! The coolest cartoon couple is getting their very own Valentine's Day special. Neither of them seems like the type to get especially wound up about such a corny, greeting card-centric holiday, but their love is something special worthy of celebration! And besides, the pair have been through it over the third season of HBO Max's "Harley Quinn" animated series, as they adjust to growing as individuals while staying a couple. Harley is realizing that she's not quite the villain she wanted to be, and Ivy has a whole new lease on life (and a great new hairdo!)
Warner Bros. announced that "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special" will come to HBO Max in February 2023, following Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as they celebrate their very first Valentine's Day together as a couple. Don't worry, we'll probably get to see how King Shark, Clayface, and the rest of Harley's crew celebrate the romantic holiday, too.
Something special worth celebrating
The "Harley Quinn" animated series on HBO Max has been a genuine surprise and a true joy. The series is crass and hilarious, but also heartfelt, and it takes the romantic relationship between Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) very seriously. Harley spent the first season overcoming the effects of her toxic relationship with the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and creating her own supervillain crew with King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (also Tudyk), and Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale). When she and Ivy got together near the end of season 2, fans rejoiced, and the couple have been wonderful to watch. There have been opportunities for the series to use toxic romantic comedy tropes to test the two, and instead the ladies communicate and work through it all. It's deeply satisfying sapphic love, something that doesn't exist too often on television.
While I have no doubts that the episode will be "problematic," because "Harley Quinn" is an adults-only series that frequently toes the line of good taste, it should also be a lot of lovey-dovey fun just in time for Valentine's. We'll get to see Harley and Ivy work on their relationship after the world-changing events of season 3, maybe catch up with the Joker and his wife and step-son (yes, seriously), and possibly even see Batman and Catwoman get back together. OK, the last one's incredibly unlikely, but a nerd can hope, right? Maybe they'll get a chance in season 4.
"Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special" premieres on HBO Max in February 2023.